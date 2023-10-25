Search
Buriram calls as Moto3 title fight closes up

Buriram calls as Moto3 title fight closes up

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Buriram Calls As Moto3 Title Fight Closes UpAfter a tougher race in tough conditions at Phillip Island, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) is now only four points clear at the top once again, with Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Intact GP) closing in with that second place in Australia.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has also closed in, back to 29 points off the top, with that masterclass in the wet gaining him some ground back after a tougher run.

Now it’s time to tackle Buriram and that final corner just waiting to create a grandstand finish. Can Masia pull out that advantage again? Can Sasaki take over on top? Or will it be Öncü, David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) or Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) making moves? With five riders within 29 points, you don’t want to miss the Moto3™ race at the OR Thailand Grand Prix!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

