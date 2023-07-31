Search
Can Holgado hit back at Silverstone?

Can Holgado hit back at Silverstone?

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Can Holgado hit back at Silverstone?

Moto3 - Britishgp - PreviewChampionship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had just about the worst end to the first part of the season possible at Assen as he qualified last, crashed early and failed to score. Now the question is, can he reset from that and come back out swinging?

He’ll certainly have some tough competition from Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), winner last time out and now on a consistent roll within 16 points of the top, and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as the Japanese rider hasn’t been off the podium since France. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) can be expected to shine again too, now a Grand Prix winner after that Sachsenring stunner and back on the podium at Assen to back it up.

Will it be all change again at Silverstone? Can Holgado pick up where he left off? Or are the trio of Masia, Sasaki and Öncü set to march on? We’ll find out with more Moto3™ on Sunday at the slightly different time of 11:15 (GMT+1)!

