Moto2: expect a showstopper

Tony Arbolino’s (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) advantage is now just eight points as the Jaws music of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) continues to close in, but the Italian’s worst finish is still only that seventh place at Assen as Acosta rues that DNF in France and tough race at the Argentina GP.

The pressure of Acosta’s momentum since then is quite something, however, so can Arbolino hold fast at the top and find a step back forward to the electric pace of earlier in the season?

The headlines, however, have to be shared at the British GP. And not even because Jake Dixon (Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team) is racing on home turf, but because he won his first Grand Prix last time out in some style. No pressure? Some of that has already gone now he has that first winner’s trophy and he’s already been on the podium at home though, so can he do it again or challenge for it? And can compatriot Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) find some of that Jerez form?

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), meanwhile, was back on form at Assen and only just off the podium last year at Silverstone… and Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) was very much on the rostrum. It was his first visit, as a rookie, and after he led much of the race, ultimately only losing out to eventual Champion Augusto Fernandez by less than a tenth…

Tune in for what is shaping up to be a true thriller in the intermediate class this weekend as we return from summer break, with lights out at the later time of 14:30 (GMT +1)!

