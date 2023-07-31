Kawasaki UK announces “Summer Test Ride Rewards” promotion

With the summer riding season in full swing, Kawasaki UK is excited to announce a new promotion that offers riders a saving on their new bike if they book a test ride on it via their local Kawasaki dealer.

Worth up to £1,000, the Summer Test Ride Rewards offer includes popular machines such as the Ninja 1000SX, Z650RS, and Z H2.

The brand-new promotional campaign will get underway on the 1st of August and will cease on the 30th of September. It is eligible to all riders who take a test ride via a participating Kawasaki dealer before going on to purchase the machine either as a cash purchase or utilising Kawasaki K-options finance at 9.9% APR.

Customers will receive a £650 saving when they purchase either the Z650, Ninja 650, Vulcan S, or the Versys 650, a £900 saving for the Z900, and a £1,000 saving for the Ninja ZX-10R, Z H2, Z650RS, and the Ninja 1000SX.

To book a test ride on any of these machines, riders should visit their local Kawasaki dealer or visit www.kawasakitestride.co.uk.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki UK:

“With the summer in full swing and still plenty of time left to get out and enjoy the sunshine on two wheels, we want to help as many riders as possible discover the brand. That is why we have included some of our most popular models in this promotion, ensuring there has never been a better time to buy a new Kawasaki!”