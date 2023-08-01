All systems go! MotoE ready to take on Silverstone

A new track for the electric class? You bet! The second half of the season is about to begin.

We’re back! Did you miss us? The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship returns from summer break this weekend and heads straight into a new challenge as the electric competition takes on Silverstone Circuit for the first time ever. After two classics at the TT Circuit Assen it can’t come soon enough… so where were we?

In the standings, Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) remains the Championship leader, but it’s now only eight points back to Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) as the Italian did the double at Assen for his second and third wins of the season, defeating Torres in both races. Both have been pretty consistent though: Torres has already taken his own two wins and hasn’t been off the podium since Mugello, where he had a slightly tougher round. Ferrari, meanwhile, has only finished off the podium once, in Germany, but has his points total dented by that DNF in the very first race of the year. So there’s almost nothing between them in form, but Ferrari’s ability to just turn the screw in the last few laps at Assen was a little ominous. Can he keep that edge at Silverstone on new turf?

Hector Garzo (Liqui Moly Intact GP MotoE™), meanwhile, arrives looking for much more than he took from the TT Circuit Assen. Arriving after his first win in Germany it was a tough bump back off the podium, so the new challenge of Silverstone will see him pushing to get back in the fight at the front. Rookie teammate Randy Krummenacher was on the podium at Assen though, and with it moves level on points with Garzo as his impressive debut season continues. Can he take another step into the fight for the win?

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) was another on the rostrum in Assen, and he can never be counted out as he always gives it full throttle. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), meanwhile, fought for that podium after two excellent starts and showed some good speed – just losing out to Casadei in Race 2. Can he tame Silverstone and get back to winning ways? And if the British weather comes out to play, will the Brazilian shine as he did at Mugello?

Tune in to find out as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship takes on the fast, flowing Silverstone Circuit! Here are the key times for all the electric action in local time:

Thursday 15:00: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

Make sure to tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

