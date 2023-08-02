Yamaha-Morbidelli Partnership to End After 2023 MotoGP Season

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces that Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Franco Morbidelli will go their separate ways after the 2023 MotoGP season.

Since Morbidelli joined Yamaha in 2019, the Italian achieved six podiums: three victories, one second, and two third places. He also claimed two pole positions and was MotoGP Vice World Champion in 2020. After a short break due to a knee injury during the 2021 season, Morbido made a comeback at the San Marino GP as part of the Yamaha Factory Racing Team. In total he contested 74 GPs as a Yamaha rider so far.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Racing, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team are extremely grateful for Morbidelli‘s contributions, never-diminishing motivation, and his positive mindset. They look forward to sharing more memorable moments during the remaining 12 MotoGP rounds of 2023.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. wishes Morbidelli the very best in his future racing endeavours and reconfirms Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team‘s full support for him for the remainder of the season to end their partnership on a high note.



Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“First and foremost, I want to thank Franky for his hard work and dedication ever since he started with the Factory Team and also long before that when he was a Satellite rider for Yamaha. The Yamaha and Morbidelli partnership led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020.

“It‘s a shame that the last two years didn‘t play out the way we both wanted and hoped for. We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky.

“The team will proceed to fully support Franky in every way we can to close out our time spent together in the best possible way.”