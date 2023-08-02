Norton Motorcycles Becomes First Motorcycle Brand Available at Williams Automobiles

Norton Motorcycles expands sales partner network as it becomes the first motorcycle brand available from Williams Automobiles.

Norton Motorcycles has begun a new sales partnership with established automotive dealership Williams Automobiles in South Gloucestershire.

The announcement marks another significant step in Norton’s sales partner strategy, with Williams Automobiles becoming the twelfth location from which the Norton model line-up is available in the UK.

Norton Motorcycles is the first motorcycle brand sold through Williams Automobiles, with the full product range on offer: the Norton Commando 961, the V4SV and the recently launched V4CR.

Visitors to the dealership will be able to view, test, and buy their Norton motorcycle on site via the dedicated Williams team, as well as organise servicing and repairs, and purchase parts and accessories.

Henry Williams, Director of Williams Automobiles, said: “We’re delighted to begin our partnership with Norton Motorcycles and make them our very first motorcycle brand available from Williams. It’s a brand with an incredibly rich heritage – much like us – and has a very exciting product range. We’ve wanted to offer motorcycles for some time, so to have something truly British joining the rest of our made in Britain range is a joy.

“Our conversations with Norton have made it clear from the outset that the company shares our values and our passion for quality, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings as we join their sales partner network.”

Robert Hentschel, Chief Executive Officer at Norton Motorcycles, said: “Like Norton, Williams Automobiles has a rich history and is dedicated to showcasing the very best in British engineering.

“We look for sales partners that share our purpose to provide the highest quality products whilst delivering the very best customer experience. Williams is the perfect candidate, and we’re delighted to be working with Henry and the team as we become their first motorcycle brand, joining their exquisite Morgan, Lotus and Caterham offering.”

Over 100 years of Williams Automobiles

Established in 1911 by Harry Williams, Williams Automobiles remains a family business to this day. A specialist in Morgan, Lotus and Caterham cars, the dealership is now run by Henry Williams – the fourth Williams generation to do so.

Based in a stunning rural location 30 minutes outside of Bristol, the Williams Automobiles dealership comprises three showrooms, two separate workshops and a large detailing bay. Throughout its 112-year history, the business has always prided itself on its customer-focused approach and its specialist automotive expertise.

You can find Williams Automobiles at:

Totteroak Courtyard,

Horton,

Chipping Sodbury,

Bristol

BS37 6QG

To view Norton Motorcycles’ full sales partner network, follow the link here.

