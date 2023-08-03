Ventura Luggage for V-Strom 800

Versatile Ventura Luggage options for Suzuki’s all-new adventure bike.

Ventura Evo Luggage is a quick, easy and cost-effective way to add luggage capacity to Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800DE. Lighter and less bulky than hard cases, and much more stable than traditional soft bags, it’s ideal for adventure riding.

Setting up is simple: just attach the tailor-made L-Brackets to existing mounting points on the subframe, slot on the Evo Rack and you have a stable and secure platform for any Evo Pack.

Ventura’s Packs use a sleeve-fitting system so they just slide on and clip in place. It makes for hassle-free stops and keeps the load from shifting – even when riding off-road.

The Packs can be positioned directly behind the rider, when riding solo, or swivelled over the tail when a passenger is on-board. Both options carry the load well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel and don’t add extra width to the bike, like panniers. It makes tackling tight trails and filtering through traffic much easier, and allows for better weight distribution.

Each Evo Pack is aerodynamically-shaped to minimise impact on airflow – another advantage over side-mounted bags and cases. They come in a range of sizes – from a 12-litre day bag to a 60-litre tour pack – and are made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric.

All feature wide openings, glove-friendly zip-pulls and other practical features, for easy use on and off the bike. They’re much lighter than hard cases and easier to store too; another bonus when travelling.

When luggage isn’t needed the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-Brackets in place and the bike uncluttered. An optional Grab Handle (£25.95) can be fitted in its place for an extra practical touch.

L-brackets for the V-Strom 800DE retail for £172.95, Evo Racks are £96.95 and Pack prices start from £126.95.

A full system as pictured – consisting of L-Brackets, Evo Rack and the 22-litre Evo-22 Jet-Stream Pack – costs £478.85 Including VAT

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk