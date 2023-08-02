Yamaha Sign Alex Rins for the 2024 MotoGP Season

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Alex Rins will be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2024 season alongside Fabio Quartararo.

The vastly experienced Spaniard has many premier-class and lower-class race victories (6x MotoGP, 4x Moto2, 8x Moto3, 18 in total) and podiums (18x MotoGP, 17x Moto2, 23x Moto3, 58 in total) to his name. His vast experience and undeniable talent make him a fully qualified and welcome addition to the Yamaha rider line-up.

Following Rins‘ leg injury sustained in the 2023 Italian GP Sprint, MotoGP fans the world over eagerly anticipate his return to action. He underwent two surgeries and is working hard on making a full recovery.

LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“We are delighted that Alex is joining the Yamaha line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group.

“We expect Alex to be a great asset. He has vast experience as a MotoGP rider and is known to be a natural talent and a multi-time MotoGP class race winner. He already has experience with two other MotoGP manufacturers and has ridden bikes with similar characteristics to the YZR-M1, which should help him adapt quickly to our bike. His win in COTA earlier this year underlines his speed, hunger, and determination to succeed.

“Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to the injury he sustained at Mugello, but we are confident that he should be fully recovered and up to speed for the 2024 season. We are really looking forward to working with him and believe that he will collaborate well with Fabio and enhance the total performance of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.”

Alex Rins, Personal Profile

Date of Birth: 08-12-1995

Place of Birth: Barcelona

Nationality: Spanish

Height: 176cm

Weight: 72 kg

Grand Prix Debut: 2012 Qatar GP

MotoGP Debut: 2017 Qatar GP

First GP Win: 2013 Americas GP (Moto3)

First Premier Class Win: 2019 Americas GP

GP Wins: 18 (6x MotoGP, 4x Moto2, 8x Moto3)

GP Podiums: 58 (18x MotoGP, 17x Moto2, 23x Moto3)

Poles: 17 (4x Moto2, 13x Moto3)

Alex Rins, Racing Career

2023 MotoGP World Championship (13th – 47 points) [Injured since the Italian GP Sprint]

2022 MotoGP World Championship (7th – 173 points)

2021 MotoGP World Championship (13th – 99 points)

2020 MotoGP World Championship (3rd – 139 points)

2019 MotoGP World Championship (4th – 205 points)

2018 MotoGP World Championship (5th– 169 points)

2017 MotoGP World Championship (16th – 59 points)

2016 Moto2 World Championship (3rd – 214 points)

2015 Moto2 World Championship (2nd – 234 points)

2014 Moto3 World Championship (3rd – 237 points)

2013 Moto3 World Championship (2nd – 311 points)

2012 Moto3 World Championship (5th – 141 points)

Alex Rins, Rider Biography

Alex Rins won the CEV in 2011 before moving up to the Moto3 World Championship in 2012 and gaining the title of Rookie of the Year. A title contender down to the last corner in 2013, with more wins and podiums, the Spaniard was just beaten to the crown by compatriot Maverick Viñales.

After a more difficult 2014 affected slightly by injury, Rins moved to Moto2 for 2015 and was Rookie of the Year, taking two wins in his debut season in the intermediate class. A title challenger in 2016, the former National Champion finished the season in third after more impressive wins and podiums and moved up to MotoGP in 2017 with Team Suzuki Ecstar.

Despite some trouble with injury and missed races, Rins was impressive and took some top-five results as a rookie – a good springboard for his sophomore season. He went on to take five podiums in 2018 and consistently fight at the front: another solid foundation for 2019. The next step was claiming a maiden MotoGP victory at the Americas GP before repeating the feat in Silverstone.

2020 was another outstanding year for the Spaniard as he claimed victory in the Aragon GP as well as podium finishes in the Catalan, Teruel, and European GPs, helping him achieve third overall in the Championship.

2021, however, was a year to forget for Rins, with crashes at crucial times costing him dearly. He had opportunities on no fewer than six occasions but only tasted podium success once, at the British GP.

The Spaniard bounced back in 2022, delivering some superb performances despite real adversity. Top of the championship after five rounds, Suzuki‘s planned exit hit the team hard, resulting in a dip in form. But magnificent wins at Phillip Island and Valencia saw Rins finish the season as the in-form man, giving him great confidence heading into a new adventure with LCR Honda.

He started this year strong, securing a dominant win at COTA, but a leg injury sustained in the Italian GP Sprint temporarily halted his 2023 campaign. Rins underwent two surgeries, missing the Italian, German, and Dutch GP.