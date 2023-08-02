Jerez to host the final round of the 2023 WorldSBK season

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will be back at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the 12th and final round of the 2023 season, on October 27th- 29th.

The Prometeon Spanish Round will replace the previously scheduled curtain-closer in Argentina.

The presence of Spain in WorldSBK began at Jerez in 1990 with the opening round of that season – the Championship returned to the Andalusian venue on several occasions – in the mid-2010s and more recently from 2019 to 2021. The Spanish venue has hosted 21 WorldSBK races in its history, with the latest held in September 2021.

With this latest update, the WorldSBK and WorldSSP seasons will conclude their respective campaigns at Jerez at the end of October. The WorldSSP300 season will finish as planned with the Pirelli Portuguese Round at Portimao from the 29th September to 1st October.

Arturo Bernal – Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports Junta of Andalusia: “Our partnership with the FIM Superbike World Championship is long and lasting. We are happy to be able to announce this final event, which will surely attract many racing fans to the Circuito de Jerez. There is no better place than Andalusia to host this race. Our region is a guarantee of success in organising major sporting events. I want to thank the strong collaboration between the Junta de Andalucía, the Jerez City Council, and Dorna to give even more relevance to a city that is already known throughout the world for its link to motorsports.”

María José García Pelayo – Mayor, Jerez de la Frontera: “It represents a great opportunity for Jerez and for the Circuit to see the return of WorldSBK. Jerez is once again positioning itself as a world motorcycling reference, as an emblematic circuit for riders, teams, and fans. A circuit that, with the return of WorldSBK, begins a new period of momentum. Hosting the round initially planned in Argentina at Jerez is a milestone, thanks to the collaboration of the City Council, the Junta de Andalusia, and Dorna. All three parties are aware that Jerez is an icon for world motorcycling, and that all the major motor racing events must go through the Circuito de Jerez.”

Gregorio Lavilla – WorldSBK Executive Director: “We are delighted to bring the WorldSBK championship back to its roots at the legendary Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the final round of the 2023 season. Jerez holds a special place in the history of our sport, and it is only fitting that we conclude this remarkable season at a venue with such rich heritage. We look forward to witnessing the fierce competition and celebrating the sport’s legacy with the passionate fans in Andalusia.”

