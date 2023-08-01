Massive Summer Savings Available With New KTM Power Deals

Up to £3,000 trade in bonus, low rate finance, VAT equivalent discounts and two extra years warranty now available across KTM street and offroad range.

What better way to celebrate holiday season – and to head into the rest of the year in style – than to be onboard the best bikes available. KTM is very excited to announce that the path to motorcycling perfection has just been made easier with the unveiling of its latest incredible POWER DEALS. The star of the promotion show is the Let’s Trade Keys offer, which adds a bonus amount to your part exchange value, meaning that when you trade in your old bike you get an additional £3,000/£2,000/£1,000 to make the deal even sweeter.

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, 1290 SUPER DUKE GT

Offers Available: £3,000 LET’S TRADE KEYS + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

This regal trio is ready to make some noise – with you on board. Put simply, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R and its KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO partner are the last word in hyper naked power and poise. Whatever the Tarmac beneath them, race or road, they have all the tools to make every ride sensational. And in the form of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT you’ve got a relentless machine that refuses to compromise whether you’re touring across Europe, cutting across town or tearing up a mountain.

And you’ll be riding away with a sensational deal, too. There’s a whopping £3,000 Let’s Trade Keys part exchange bonus to make these three Dukes incredible value and the perfect way to spend the rest of the summer. They all qualify for an additional 2 years of warranty, on top of the standard 2 years that you get with each machine – however they are purchased. And if it’s ultimate flexibility that you’re after, KTM Finance has low rate 3.9% PP and 4.9% PCP deals where you can alter the length, mileage and deposit figures to suit your situation.

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

Offers Available: £2,000 LET’S TRADE KEYS + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

If it’s adventure that you’re after then forget the rest – go straight to the best. The KTM 1290 Super Adventure pairing offer the ultimate way to cover any terrain as quickly and effortlessly as possible. 160 HP and 138 NM combine with rider focused ergonomics, bleeding edge technology (such as Adaptive Cruise Control on the S model) to create the benchmark in the class. The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the option to plump for to cross countries in style, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTUE R is the choice for those who like it dirty.

And both bikes benefit from a huge £2,000 Let’s Trade Keys bonus to make the best even better. If that’s whetting your appetite then the low rate KTM Finance offers of 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP should really get the juices flowing. And then there’s the additional 2 years of warranty to give you peace of mind as you ride to wherever your imagination takes you.

KTM 790 DUKE, 890 DUKE GP, 890 DUKE R

Offers Available: £1,000 LET’S TRADE KEYS + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

These middleweight Dukes are the pinnacle of their class, each offering exactly what you need in a naked machine – fun and frolics by the bucket load. The KTM 790 DUKE is back for 2023, and boy is it happy to be back on the scene. The Original Scalpel has all the power you need packed into a chassis that is blessed with ability – plus there’s tech galore to help your ride develop. The KTM 890 DUKE GP is the choice for those looking for more. Power corrupts, so just go with the flow as the 115hp propels you between each turn. And the KTM 890 DUKE R has earned its nickname, The Super Scalpel, for good reason. The upgraded motor, suspension and breaks all combine to create the sharpest naked – in any class. In the right hands, it rules the roads.

All three Dukes have a £1,000 Let’s Trade Keys bonus, taking an additional grand off each bike when you part exchange. You do the maths – this is a pretty special deal and like the bikes themselves, they’re not going to hang around for long! And with the low rate KTM Finance offers of 3.9%PP/4.9% PCP available on these three Dukes, you can be on one by the weekend.

KTM 125/390 DUKE, RC 125/390, 390 ADVENTURE

Offers Available: £500 saving

Be it the start of your riding life on a KTM 125 DUKE or KTM RC 125, or if you may be getting onto something bigger in the form of the KTM 390 DUKE, KTM RC 390 or KTM 390 ADVENTURE (Spoked Wheel variant not included), you want to be on an Orange machine because they offer amazing ability, the latest tech and a riding experience that grows with you.

And we get it – you’re at the start of your riding career, therefore may not have a bike that you can trade in. So to make it easier for you to join the Orange Crew, KTM are offering a £500 saving on each of these bikes. Every participating KTM authorised dealer will be able to help you get on your perfect machine – as well as offering the KTM Finance deals of 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP to allow you to start you riding life the right way.

KTM MY23 MOTOCROSS AND ENDURO

Offers Available: VAT Free savings on all bikes 85cc and above

Street not your thing? Don’t worry, we’ve still got your back this summer. We’re going to offer you the VAT equivalent off all MY23 MOTOCROSS and ENDURO bikes from 85cc and up. For motocrossers, that means VAT Free offers on world championship winning machinery with both four stoke KTM SX-F weapons or cutting edge two stroke KTM SX screamers available. And replicated on the Enduro front, world championship winning two strokes and four strokes get the VAT Free treatment, ensuring you’re on the very best bike at the very best price.

All these offers are available only while stocks last, so find your closest KTM dealer and go and enjoy the rest of 2023 in the greatest style ever.

