Can the field fight back at Silverstone?

McCabe, Mounsey and Brinton saddle up to take on Belford at the British GP.

Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) is having a truly impressive 2023 so far. On the podium in every race bar two and winning four of the last five is some record, and it’s all contributed to that impressive 62-point lead. His ability to bounce back from that one and only DNF was worth another tip of the hat too as he got straight back on the top step at Brands Hatch. But it’s also that those closest on the chase – currently Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing), Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) and Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) – are shuffling behind Belford in the standings. Each of them has been impressive and each has more than a few podium trophies from 2023 so far… but can one of them pounce more decisively at Silverstone?

McCabe’s target is the clearest: a win. He took a podium earlier in the season and two more at Brands Hatch, in both the wet and dry, and that’s a good springboard to move forward just one more step on the rostrum. He’s one gathering momentum throughout the season, and he’s also been pretty consistent with it as he has only one DNF to his name in 2023. He was also on the podium on the GP track at Silverstone last year – twice.

Mounsey most definitely arrives on a high this year after storming away with only McCabe for company in a wet Race 1 at Brands Hatch and then taking another podium on Sunday in the dry. It’s only the second time he’s taken two podiums in a weekend in the BTC – so that consistency is growing after some early season rollercoasters in the first two rounds. Can he keep that rolling and challenge Belford for the win? He did at Donington earlier in the year.

Brinton is an interesting one. Until his DNF at Snetterton, all but one point of his deficit was what he’d lost by missing Round 2 to race in the ETC. However, that DNF as Belford won saw him lose another 25 points, and as Belford gave those on the chase an open goal at Brands Hatch in the wet, Brinton had a tougher race and could only gain back eight. Still, when the conditions are tough, those eight points are a wise thing to ride for. But then came Sunday, and an unexpected crash out of second puts him fourth overall on the way into the British GP. So can he bring back that earlier season consistency and pace at Silverstone? He’s been quick everywhere, even when riding at a venue for the first time… and remember, it is his first full season in the BTC.

There are plenty more fast faces looking for more, too. Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) took two podiums at Snetterton and will want more at Silverstone than 15 points from two races last time out, Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) has two podiums in 2023 already and nearly added another at Brands… and Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport by Azure Notions) is a consistent frontrunner too, even taking sixth from well down the order last time out. Can they get in the podium fight at the British Grand Prix?

It’s the biggest stage of the year as the R&G British Talent Cup saddles up to take on the Silverstone Grand Prix layout, and with the paddock and start-finish line moving too, there’s something a little new for everyone – even those with experience. Tune in to see who tames the Monster Energy British Grand Prix this weekend, with Race 1 at 17:00 (GMT +1) on Saturday, before Race 2 at 16:00 on Sunday!

