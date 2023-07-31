The new Ducati Scrambler apparel collection arrives in stores

The new Ducati Scrambler apparel collection arrives at Ducati dealerships and in the online store. The Milestone capsule collection combines the iconic identity that has always distinguished the brand with a colourful and modern design that underlines the concepts of authenticity, stylistic innovation and lifestyle.

The new Ducati Scrambler line, consisting of men’s and women’s jackets with soft-shell fabric protectors, gloves and an Arai jet helmet, perfectly compliments the more casual Ducati-branded garments, such as technical jeans and leather jackets with a decidedly urban flavour. More advanced and fun than ever, this collection is perfect for riding through the urban jungle and pushing your limits.

The Milestone capsule collection clothing is in fact characterised by a casual, outdoor and contemporary style, for both motorbike and everyday use. Among the main novelties is the SCR62 Milestone fabric jacket, produced by Spidi for Ducati, which represents the perfect mix of comfort and practicality in full Ducati Scrambler style. Available in men’s and women’s versions, it features a 3-layer softshell fabric exterior with a windproof and breathable membrane and inner microfleece for maximum thermal comfort. The interior is constructed from a high-dispersion polyester mesh lining and a detachable thermal jacket that can be used separately, making the garment perfect for use in the city even once you’re off the saddle.

Since it is also equipped with protectors on the shoulders and elbows and prepared for the insertion of a back protector, this jacket is perfect for a trip out of town. The high versatility is also underlined by the special design of this garment in which the colours – inspired by nature – match many versions of the urban bikes in the range. The SCR62 Milestone jacket is the ideal garment to enjoy the urban experience with the perfect look designed by the Ducati Centro Stile.

The Milestone SCR62 motorbike gloves, made of high-strength stretch fabric and leather-like microfibre, have thermoformed polyurethane protectors on the knuckles and adjustable Velcro™ fastening. The anti-slip strap on the wrist increases comfort to allow for a better fit. The fit is soft and comfortable and the nature-inspired colours are ideal for urban use.

The Milestone helmet , created by the Ducati Centro Stile on an Arai base, features a minimalist and sophisticated design. It is designed for a urban use, but is also suitable for touring. The outer shell is rigid and resistant and offers excellent protection in case of impact. Inside is a patented, differentiated density EPS shell, characterised by areas whose compactness varies depending on the area to be protected. In addition to high protection, the helmet also offers a wide field of vision, thanks to the visor equipped with a variable axis opening system. The ventilation system and the natural, ergonomic shape of the shell help stabilise the helmet at high speeds and reduce turbulence, maximising comfort and making the helmet perfect even for long rides.

Finally, the collection includes a wide Sportswear range with which to express your passion every day and wear an explosion of colours: sweatshirts and t-shirts for every occasion.

The unmistakable Ducati Scrambler style is also a protagonist of the art world. The unique version of the Ducati Scrambler Icon characterised by the special covers created by Van Orton Design, already protagonist in Europe during the Next-Gen Tour, is in fact exhibited as a work of art inside the Palazzina Azzurra of San Benedetto del Tronto in the context of “Prospettiva Van Orton”, the personal exhibition dedicated to the creativity of the Turin duo, among the most important exponents of digital art worldwide.

Apparel Ducati Scrambler novelties are available from the Bologna-based manufacturer’s dealer network and online at Shop.Ducati.com.