Carpe quick out the blocks for P1, home hero Ogden third on Friday

Friday afternoons are hammer time for Moto3™ this year and Silverstone proved no different; 35 minutes to determine who moves to Q2 and who has to fight it out in Q1 were hectic with everyone looking to bag a top 14 spot.

It was business as usual for some of the main contenders though, despite rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) coming out on top and setting a new lap record with a 2:09.104.

The #83 was in great form throughout the session to lead the way and top a session for the first time in his Moto3 career; the Round 1 podium finisher is seeking a return this weekend, at yet another track that he’s seeing for the first time. One rider with great pace throughout was David Almansa (Leopard Racing), lapping consistently well and alone to finish P2. It was a great day for Britain’s Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) who was third come the chequered flag, giving the home crowd something to cheer about. Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) suffered late technical issues but still held fourth, whilst Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the top five. Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was sixth whilst David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) took P7.

Eighth place went the way of Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), who just held off Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), who did well having been suspended from FP1 on Friday morning due to disobeying the orders from marshals at Le Mans. Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team) was up inside the top ten whilst there’s work to do for Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), stuck in P11. Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) was 12th but moves into Q2 directly, along with Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) and teammate Maximo Quiles, who left it late but snuck in. Two riders who missed out by less than a tenth were Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE), both of whom will be firm favourites to graduate in Saturday’s Q1 session.

