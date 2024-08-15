Changing of the [Engine] Guard

Bigger and better BMW R1300GS Engine Guard from Pyramid

Pyramid’s new BMW R1300GS Engine Guard protects the vulnerable – and expensive to replace – engine casings and exhaust headers from all manner of mishaps.

Much more substantial than the standard undertray, the Pyramid Engine Guard wraps right around the sump, engine casing and the exhaust headers, protecting all three from spray, debris and potentially journey-ending impacts.

Machined from AW5083 aluminium, it’s also much tougher than the GS’ standard guard, and is powder-coated in a textured matte black, with gloss silver inserts, so it looks like an OEM part.

Simple to fit, it fixes to the same bolt holes as the original – no need for modifications or fiddly brackets – and comes with all fixings and full instructions.

For even more protection, owners can pair it with Pyramid’s Front Engine Cover, which shields the exposed front section of the GS’ engine block.

Like the Engine Guard, it’s precision-made from powder-coated aluminium and fixes to existing points on the casing, for a fuss-free fit.

The Engine Guard retails at £174.99 including VAT, while the Front Engine Cover sells for just £39.99, including VAT.

Designed, developed and made in the UK, both have the potential to save a fortune in damaged casings and components and will fit all BMW R1300GS models.

Engine Guards are also available to fit the BMW F900R / XR, Honda MSX125 Grom, Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, Triumph Tiger 1200 GT / Rally, and the Yamaha MT-09 / SP, Tracer 9 / GT and XSR 900.

Find them at pyramidmoto.co.uk