Cheshire Mouldings continue as title sponsor of the FS‑3 Racing Kawasaki team

Having enjoyed considerable success in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner, Cheshire Mouldings have confirmed their continued support for the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki squad in 2023.

Team Principal Nigel Snook said:

‘‘We are really looking forward to the new season. With the help and support of Cheshire Mouldings we have continued to develop our ZX-10RR Kawasaki and Lee and Max have been working hard on their fitness. All the parts are falling into place for another strong season for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team.

Lee established himself as a genuine championship contender in 2022, winning two races and running in the top three in the points table for most of the season. With Rory moving on to Moto2, Pirelli Junior Superstock champion Max Cook steps up to take his place. Having followed in Rory’s footsteps for a number of seasons and raced toe-to-toe with him in the British Talent Cup, we have another exciting superbike rookie in Max.

Our race truck leaves for Spain at the end of the month, ready for intensive running at three circuits. Our objective is to give Max plenty of track time as he gets used to having a 230bhp superbike underneath him. Lee will be focused on a range of chassis developments which we will be able to fine tune when testing continues back in the UK. Our aim is to turn up at round one at Silverstone over the Easter weekend with Lee competing for podium finishes and Max scoring points finishes in his first three superbike races’.

The support of knowledgeable sponsors is essential for the successful operation of our team and our partnership with Cheshire Mouldings has enabled us to take our performance up a level. We really appreciate their help’’.



Cheshire Mouldings Managing Director John Carney added:

“Our partnership with FS-3 Racing and Kawasaki in 2022 delivered even more than we had hoped for in promoting the Cheshire Mouldings brand. We were made to feel part of the team and were really impressed by the professionalism of the set-up which reflects our own approach to doing business.

The distinctive heritage livery of the team’s ZX-10RRs really stands out, especially with Lee and Rory consistently running at the front. The BSB Championship provides a fantastic shop window for the Cheshire Mouldings name well as enabling us to give our friends and customers a really exciting weekend at the races. We appreciate the support the organisers have extended to us which has helped the team to give our guests a truly memorable day out.

Building on the strong foundations established last year, we are working with the team to make Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki an established name in the championship.”

Lee Jackson’s race winning ZX-10RR with an updated livery for the 2023 campaign is being shown on the Kawasaki stand at the London Bike Show at the ExCeL which starts tomorrow.