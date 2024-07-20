Saturday, July 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeColombi Scorches to the Top in Sportbike Practice at Brands Hatch

Colombi Scorches to the Top in Sportbike Practice at Brands Hatch

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Colombi Scorches to the Top in Sportbike Practice at Brands Hatch

Colombi Scorches To The Top In Sportbike Practice At Brands Hatch

As the mercury soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch, the Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance series saw intense action on track during Friday’s practice sessions. Championship leader Edoardo Colombi demonstrated his prowess by setting the fastest lap of the day, quickly adapting to the challenging Brands Hatch GP circuit.

The Italian rider, aboard his Gradara Corse Asd Aprilia RS660, clocked an impressive 1:33.289 in the afternoon session, a significant improvement from his morning time. This performance put him 0.355 seconds clear of his nearest rival, showcasing his potential for the weekend ahead.

Colombi Scorches To The Top In Sportbike Practice At Brands Hatch

Richard Cooper, piloting the PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660, maintained his consistency throughout the day. After leading the morning session, Cooper ended the day second fastest, proving that he will be a force to be reckoned with as the weekend progresses.

Colombi Scorches To The Top In Sportbike Practice At Brands Hatch

Ash Barnes continued his strong form on the Raceways Yamaha YZF-R7, securing the third fastest time of the day and demonstrating the competitiveness of the Yamaha machinery in the series. His performance suggests he could be a potential podium contender in the upcoming races.

Aaron Silvester, riding for MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing on a Triumph Daytona 660, showed impressive pace to claim the fourth fastest time, while Zak Shelton rounded out the top five on his XMT Racing Aprilia RS660.

The sessions highlighted the competitive nature of the Sportbike class, with the top five riders separated by less than two seconds. This close competition, combined with the challenging nature of the Brands Hatch GP circuit and the scorching weather conditions, sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting qualifying session and race.

As teams and riders now focus on fine-tuning their setups, the battle for pole position is expected to be fierce, with Colombi looking to convert his practice pace into a strong grid position for the race.

Top 10 Combined Times:

  1. Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd Aprilia RS660) – 1:33.289
  2. Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660) – 1:33.644
  3. Ash Barnes (Raceways Yamaha YZF-R7) – 1:34.383
  4. Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Triumph Daytona 660) – 1:34.731
  5. Zak Shelton (XMT Racing Aprilia RS660) – 1:34.927
  6. Finn Smart-Weeden (Definnitive Racing Aprilia RS660) – 1:34.936
  7. Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing Triumph Daytona 660) – 1:35.000
  8. Thomas Strudwick (TS Racing Triumph Daytona 660) – 1:35.055
  9. Caolan Irwin (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing Aprilia RS660) – 1:35.095
  10. Harrison Dessoy (Rev2Race Yamaha YZF-R7) – 1:35.202

With such close times at the top, Saturday’s qualifying session is poised to be a thrilling spectacle as riders push their limits in pursuit of the best grid positions for the race.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Scorching Pace: Todd Leads the Way in Superstock at Brands Hatch

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Scorching Pace: Todd Leads the Way in Superstock at Brands Hatch

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch,...

Currie Leads the Charge in Scorching Brands Hatch Practice

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees at...

Scorching Battle at Brands Hatch: Irwin Edges Out Competition in BSB Free Practice

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch,...

Most Popular

Scorching Pace: Todd Leads the Way in Superstock at Brands Hatch

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch,...

Currie Leads the Charge in Scorching Brands Hatch Practice

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees at...

Scorching Battle at Brands Hatch: Irwin Edges Out Competition in BSB Free Practice

British Superbike 0
As temperatures soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch,...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Scorching Pace: Todd Leads The Way In Superstock At Brands Hatch

Scorching Pace: Todd Leads the Way in Superstock at Brands Hatch

Matt Anthony - 0