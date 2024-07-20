Huertas extends championship leads with Race 1 win

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) led the opening lap before ceding the lead to Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) on lap 2 before Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) came through on lap 3 to lead until the end of the opening race of the weekend for WorldSSP.

Huertas continued his incredible form that has seen him win six of the last seven races in the class. The Ducati rider took advantage of the fight behind him to eventually lead by over three seconds. He’ll start tomorrow from the front row of the grid after setting the third fastest lap of the race.

Stefano Manzi will start Race 2 from pole position after the Yamaha man broke the lap record in Race 1. His podium, his seventh of the campaign, was hard fought after a race long battle with Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Montella.

Montella now drops 37 points adrift of Huertas in the championship standings having finished off the podium for the first time since Round 3 at the Dutch Round.

Key Points:

Pole position: Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)

Race 1 winner: Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Race fastest lap: Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 1’34.834s (New race lap record)

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was a positive race for me because in the beginning I needed to battle. I was intelligent in the early laps and I knew the areas of the track where I had an advantage. It was really important to make a gap and then start to increase it step by step without making mistakes. Now we have important information for tomorrow and I think we can make more steps to improve the bike for Race 2. The most important is that we won today, and that we are first in the Championship standings.”

WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +3.758s

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +3.892s

4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +4.726s

5. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +16.411s

6. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +19.043s

Championship Standings

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 211 points

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 174 points

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 163 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of <WorldSBK.com/a>