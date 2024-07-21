Sunday, July 21, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeKennedy Edges Currie in Thrilling Supersport Sprint at Brands Hatch

Kennedy Edges Currie in Thrilling Supersport Sprint at Brands Hatch

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Kennedy Edges Currie in Thrilling Supersport Sprint at Brands Hatch

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

In a nail-biting finish to the Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint Race at Brands Hatch, Jack Kennedy of Honda Racing UK clinched victory by the narrowest of margins, crossing the line just 0.043 seconds ahead of reigning champion Ben Currie.

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

The 10-lap sprint saw intense action from the start, with polesitter Currie on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati making a blistering getaway to lead into the first corner. Kennedy, starting from third, quickly dispatched Luke Stapleford at Druids to slot into second position, setting the stage for a race-long duel with Currie.

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

For much of the race, Kennedy shadowed Currie, never more than a few bike lengths behind. The decisive moves began on Lap 7 when Kennedy briefly took the lead, only for Currie to snatch it back the following lap. The battle continued to rage until the final lap, with the lead changing hands multiple times.

As they entered the last lap, Currie held a slim advantage, but Kennedy made a bold move at Paddock Hill Bend to regain the lead. Currie fought back, retaking first place, but a small error later in the lap gave Kennedy the opening he needed. The Honda rider seized the opportunity and managed to hold on for a thrilling victory.

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

Luke Stapleford brought his Macadam Triumph home in third place, completing a podium that showcased three different manufacturers. Alastair Seeley on the Binch Pro Yamaha and Richard Cooper rounding out the top five, further highlighting the competitive nature of the class.

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

Kennedy Edges Currie In Thrilling Supersport Sprint At Brands Hatch

In the Supersport Cup category, Mikey Hardie continued his impressive form at Brands Hatch, taking a convincing win. Cameron Hall and Adon Davie completed the Cup podium in second and third respectively.

The GP2 class saw Owen Jenner extend his dominant run, securing another victory ahead of Lucca Allen and Keo Walker.

This result sets up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s feature race, with Kennedy and Currie likely to resume their close battle. The narrow margin of victory today suggests that fans can expect another thrilling contest as the weekend concludes.

Top 5 Results:

  1. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – 14:48.493
  2. Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +0.043s
  3. Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – +2.726s
  4. Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) – +5.446s
  5. Richard Cooper (Russell Racing) – +5.470s

With such close racing and multiple manufacturers in the mix, the Quattro Group British Supersport championship continues to deliver edge-of-the-seat action for fans and riders alike.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Eight wins in a row for dominant Razgatlioglu
Next article
RAM Qualifying Races at Loket See Victories for Gajser & L.Coenen in the MXGP of Czech Republic