Kennedy Edges Currie in Thrilling Supersport Sprint at Brands Hatch

In a nail-biting finish to the Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint Race at Brands Hatch, Jack Kennedy of Honda Racing UK clinched victory by the narrowest of margins, crossing the line just 0.043 seconds ahead of reigning champion Ben Currie.

The 10-lap sprint saw intense action from the start, with polesitter Currie on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati making a blistering getaway to lead into the first corner. Kennedy, starting from third, quickly dispatched Luke Stapleford at Druids to slot into second position, setting the stage for a race-long duel with Currie.

For much of the race, Kennedy shadowed Currie, never more than a few bike lengths behind. The decisive moves began on Lap 7 when Kennedy briefly took the lead, only for Currie to snatch it back the following lap. The battle continued to rage until the final lap, with the lead changing hands multiple times.

As they entered the last lap, Currie held a slim advantage, but Kennedy made a bold move at Paddock Hill Bend to regain the lead. Currie fought back, retaking first place, but a small error later in the lap gave Kennedy the opening he needed. The Honda rider seized the opportunity and managed to hold on for a thrilling victory.

Luke Stapleford brought his Macadam Triumph home in third place, completing a podium that showcased three different manufacturers. Alastair Seeley on the Binch Pro Yamaha and Richard Cooper rounding out the top five, further highlighting the competitive nature of the class.

In the Supersport Cup category, Mikey Hardie continued his impressive form at Brands Hatch, taking a convincing win. Cameron Hall and Adon Davie completed the Cup podium in second and third respectively.

The GP2 class saw Owen Jenner extend his dominant run, securing another victory ahead of Lucca Allen and Keo Walker.

This result sets up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s feature race, with Kennedy and Currie likely to resume their close battle. The narrow margin of victory today suggests that fans can expect another thrilling contest as the weekend concludes.

Top 5 Results:

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – 14:48.493 Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +0.043s Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – +2.726s Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) – +5.446s Richard Cooper (Russell Racing) – +5.470s

With such close racing and multiple manufacturers in the mix, the Quattro Group British Supersport championship continues to deliver edge-of-the-seat action for fans and riders alike.