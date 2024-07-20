First win of the season for Veneman

Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) converted his position into a last lap victory at Autodrom Most.

The Dutchman went from third to first with just three corners remaining in the 12 lap race. With his rivals running wide Veneman maintained his momentum claimed the lead. The 17 year old then held his nerve to take his first win of the campaign.

Championship leader Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) led for five laps during the race but dropped to fifth position at the flag. He had been on course for the win until making a mistake while defending the lead on the final lap. It was a solid performance from the Kawasaki rider though and he extended his championship lead to 15 points from Aldi Mahendra. A double long lap penalty left the Team BrCorse rider with lots of work to do en route to an eventful eighth place finish.

The 2017 WorldSSP300 Champion Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) took his first podium of the season in second position. It was a wily ride from the Spaniard as he stayed in the lead group throughout and waited until the final corner to make his move for second position.

Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) continued to impress the paddock with a superbly judged podium. The 16 year old Australian is making his World Championship debut this weekend and finished on the podium having led two laps but been a constant figure in the lead group. Thompson will start from position for Race 2 having set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

Key Points:

Pole position: Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki)

Race 1 winner: Loris Veneman

Race fastest lap: Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki)

P1 | Loris Veneman | MTM Kawasaki

“The race was really fast. It was difficult because it was so hot. From the beginning our group could ride really fast and have a good rhythm. The group at the front was much smaller than we usually have. On the last lap Inigo made a mistake and he almost crashed. Mirko also had to close the throttle and I could overtake them both. I got really lucky there. I’m really happy to take the victory.”

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +0.075s

3. Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.150s

4. Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) +0.214s

5. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.398s

6. Oliver Svendsen (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +0.477s

Fastest lap: Carter Thompson (Kawasaki) – 1’45.666s – new lap record

Championship Standings

1. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 109 points

2. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 94 points

3. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 81 points

