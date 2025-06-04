Danish leads Red Bull Rookies Cup to Aragón

All the riders have a good idea of what to expect from the third event in the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup as we return to Aragón, scene of the preseason test at the beginning of April.

Since then, four races have seen superb KTM action and a huge variation in fortune for the leading contenders.

There could be no more dramatic contrast than the string of four second places recorded by points leader Hakim Danish compared with the two wins and two falls that leave Brian Uriarte 30 points behind.

Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian, has been stunning in his pace and consistency, topping Qualifying in both Jerez and Le Mans. His single major error occurred going into the first tight left-hander at the start of Race 2 in Le Mans. Danish fell, taking down Uriarte. The 16-year-old Spaniard was stuck as a spectator with a damaged bike while Danish remounted and fought back to claim second. Advertisement

Uriarte’s 2 wins this year added to the 3 he scored last year in his debut season, make him clearly the most successful of the current Rookies. Danish has a single win from his second season last year, which was in Aragón, so he goes there determined to add to the total.

We have had two first-time winners this season. Carter Thompson took Race 2 in Jerez, a great way to start the Australian 17-year-old’s third Cup season. Beñat Fernandez won Race 2 at Le Mans, the 17-year-old Spaniard’s fourth Cup race.

Aragón will see races 229 and 230 in Red Bull Rookies Cup history. So far we have had 76 different race winners from 22 countries.

If we are to see another new race winner in Aragón, it might be one of those who have already stood on the podium, Giulio Pugliese, the 16-year-old Italian in his second season, who was 3rd in Race 1 in France. Kristian Daniel Jr., the American 16-year-old, is also in his second Cup season and was 3rd in Jerez Race 2.

Veda Pratama, one of the heroes of Jerez, was unfortunately injured prior to the French Cup round and missed Le Mans, but plans to ride in Aragón. The 16-year-old Indonesian hopes to resume his battle to win his first Cup race after scoring a 3rd in Jerez.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:10 CEST on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 08:45, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

