Ducati Hailsham brings the premium Italian brand to East Sussex

Ducati is delighted to announce the latest addition to its UK dealer network through a strategic partnership with Sykes Motorcycles.

The new Ducati Hailsham store in East Sussex is Sykes’ first dealership for the renowned Italian motorcycle brand, and the 29th Ducati store in the UK.

With 22 years in the business, Sykes is a family-run business with its finger firmly on the pulse of local clients’ needs. They are in pole position to serve the East Sussex clientele from the new state-of-the-art Ducati Hailsham store located in Swallow Enterprise Park, Lower Dicker, Hailsham.

Ducati Hailsham offers the full range of the latest Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles at its premium 350m2 showroom. At the same premises, a fully equipped, purpose-built service centre is operated by dedicated Ducati motorcycle technicians. In addition, the store also offers genuine Ducati accessories and apparel, as well as e-bikes and the Ducati Approved programme.

Steve Willis, Managing Director of Sykes Motorcycles said: “We are thrilled to be working with Ducati, and very excited to welcome both our current and new customers to enjoy the premium Ducati experience at the new store. As a long-running family business we take customer care and quality of products very seriously, and in Ducati we have the perfect partner to offer our customers the very best in motorcycling.”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, said : “We are delighted to add another state-of-the-art Ducati store to the existing Ducati dealer network. The opening of the new store in Hailsham in partnership with Sykes Motorcycles provides a premium experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts in East Sussex, and further consolidates Ducati sales network in the UK.”

The new showroom is now fully open to customers, and the store hosted its first Ducati Roadshow during the opening weekend, with more than 200 enthusiastic guests visiting the store for the chance to test ride the latest Ducatis in the range. Ducati Hailsham grand opening ceremony is planned for July, with more details available in due course.

