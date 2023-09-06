Dunlop expands enduro tyre range with new Geomax EN91 EX

Dunlop has revealed the newest addition to its enduro tyre range: Geomax EN91 EX.

Based on the race-winning Geomax EN91, the new EN91 EX rear tyre is designed for both highly skilled enduro riders racing in the most extreme events and weekend enthusiasts seeking improved performance for their enduro rides.

This super soft tyre promises an unprecedented level of performance, offering enhanced grip, particularly on the most challenging and slippery terrains, as well as superior traction across a wide spectrum of landscapes. It has been designed for use in races where FIM-compliant and/or road-legal tires are not required by regulations.

Geomax EN91 EX features an uncompromising trials competition compound, delivering superior grip on exceptionally challenging and slippery terrains. Its block pattern incorporates taller blocks to assist riders in gaining grip beneath loose terrain, while the construction enhances absorption with modified carcass properties, yielding improved feedback and control for riders. In contrast to the standard EN91, the casing boasts greater rigidity, facilitating enhanced surface penetration for increased traction.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Motorcycle Marketing Manager, Dunlop Europe stated: “With the launch of the Geomax EN91 EX, Dunlop is taking enduro tyre technology to new heights. This tyre is designed specifically for highly skilled enduro riders, offering unmatched grip and traction on the most challenging terrains so they can get ultimate performance in the toughest competitions.”

The Dunlop Geomax EN91 EX is produced as a rear fitment, available in 140/80-18 and can be combined with any Geomax 80/100-21 or 90/90-21 front, according to rider preference and terrain condition. Geomax EN91 EX is best used with the Dunlop Enduro mousse for optimum performance. It is available from September 2023 in Europe.

