Equal points: who can pull ahead in Jerez?

As we head onto his home turf for the first time, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) remains the Championship leader in Moto3™, but solely by virtue of having taken a win as Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) is now equal on points with the Spaniard. Who will leave Jerez ahead?

They’ll be in the spotlight once again, and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) will want to join them after a first podium of the year in Texas. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) once again looks to bounce back… and new winner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) will want to double down! See them head out for another showdown this Sunday at the slightly later time of 12:00 (GMT +2)!

