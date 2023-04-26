Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Can Arbolino Attack On Acosta’s Home Turf?Austin staged a classic duel between Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), and the former just came out on top in one of the first big clashes of the titans this season. Arbolino still retains that Championship lead, however, and will be eager to hit back and extend it as the paddock heads for Acosta’s home turf at Jerez.

We can also likely expect the likes of Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) to have a little more in the locker on their home turf, and it will be another interesting shuffle. Who’ll come out on top at that final corner? Fireworks may well be on the horizon, so make sure to tune in for Moto2™ at the later time of 13:15 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

