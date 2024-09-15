First-time winners galore with debut JuniorGP™ joy for Brian Uriarte and a first-ever Stock™ ECh win for Mario Mayor.

A hotly contested Round 5 in Jerez sees the title race in the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship open up in anticipation of Aragon

The last of the summer sun was determined to shine on the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, with temperatures exceeding 30 °C going into Round 5 of the campaign. A veritable banquet of racing was on offer on a spectacular Sunday in Andalusia, with six races across four classes for fans to gorge on.

The JuniorGP™ delivered a spectacle in both Race 1 and Race 2, with Guido Pini (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) sealing the top spot in a hotly contested first race, while in the second his teammate and debutant in the class Brian Uriarte (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) mounted the podium as winner.

The Moto2™ European Championship saw a delighted Daniel Muñoz (Preicanos Racing Team) move up to third in the standings and place himself very much in contention for the title, just 17 points behind Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing).

Both races in the European Talent Cup were also fiercely disputed, with Carlos Cano emerging victorious in Race 1 and Race 2 to seize the initiative in the battle for the ETC crown. The Spaniard is now 25 points clear of his closest rival, Marco Morelli (MLav Racing).

The last of the day’s action was the Stock™ European Championship race, another encounter that went right down to the wire. Mario Mayor (Yamaha GV Macrobonsai Racing) claimed a first-ever win in the class, extending his lead over teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha GV Macrobonsai Racing) in the Championship standings.

FIM JuniorGP

Joining Pini on the podium in JuniorGP™ Race 1 was Brian Uriarte after a sensational first ride in the class, with the 16-year-old only reaching the age at which he could compete a month ago. Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) finished third to edge away from his nearest rivals at the top of the Championship standings.

In JuniorGP™ Race 2, Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) pushed Uriarte to the limit but had to settle for P2, while Carpe achieved another third-placed finish.

Moto2 European Championship

In Moto2™ ECh, Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Team) battled to a season-best second place despite a long-lap penalty issued for irresponsible riding, with Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) wrapping up the podium places. The Italian narrows the gap in the standings with Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing) to just two points, after the latter crashed out of the lead in front of his home fans.

European Talent Cup

David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) battled unceasingly with Carlos Cano in the ETC Race 1 but was unable to get the better of his compatriot, and Valentin Perrone (Frando Racing VHC Team) completed the podium. Meanwhile, Marco Morelli finished P6 after surging through the pack following his P28 start to the race.

The drama continued into the ETC Race 2, with Valentin Perrone crossing the line first by the slightest of margins only to find himself having to drop a position for irresponsible riding, the young Argentine having to conform with second place. David Gonzalez meanwhile, made it four podiums in a row with another impressive ride from one of the most consistent performers of the current campaign.

Stock European Championship

The final race of the day was in Stock ECh, and the drama began right from the off with a restart following a red flag after an incident at Turn 1 on Lap 2. Joining Mayor on the podium were Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports), who managed a smile after the race despite being overtaken at the final corner, and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha GV Macrobonsai Racing), who secured a best-ever P3 finish at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto to complete the podium after a difficult start to the weekend.

While Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship may have concluded, don’t despair! In one short month we head north to MotorLand Aragon for Round 6, and an encounter which could see the first champions of the season crowned on the 13th of October. See you there!

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en