Sunday, September 15, 2024
Irwin and Ryde Triumph in Dramatic Oulton Park Showdown

Irwin and Ryde Triumph in Dramatic Oulton Park Showdown

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship delivered two thrilling races on the final day at Oulton Park, with Glenn Irwin and Kyle Ryde each claiming victory in challenging conditions.

Race 2: Irwin’s Last-Lap Heroics

Glenn Irwin of Hager PBM Ducati showcased his skill and determination in wet conditions, clinching his first victory since Snetterton with a spectacular last-lap move on Leon Haslam.

Key moments:

  • Kyle Ryde led initially but dropped down the order.
  • Christian Iddon briefly led before crashing out, forcing Irwin to take evasive action.
  • Leon Haslam controlled the middle part of the race.
  • A four-way battle for second developed between Tommy Bridewell, Lewis Rollo, Irwin, and Danny Kent.
  • Irwin made a decisive move on Haslam at Hislops on the final lap to take the win.

Race 2 Results:

  1. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati)
  2. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.679s
  3. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +2.300s
  4. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +3.618s
  5. Lewis Rollo (IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia) +3.706s

Race 3: Ryde Bounces Back in Shortened Contest

The final race of the weekend, declared wet, was red-flagged and restarted due to track conditions. Kyle Ryde of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rebounded from a tough Race 2 to master the tricky conditions and claim victory.

Highlights:

  • Ryan Vickers led early but crashed out at Lodge on lap three.
  • Storm Stacey showed impressive wet-weather skills, leading before the red flag.

  • The race was stopped after Lewis Rollo crashed at Hislops.
  • Ryde dominated the restarted race, finishing nearly 6 seconds clear of Tommy Bridewell.

Race 3 Results:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing)
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +5.965s
  3. Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) +6.487s
  4. Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +12.345s
  5. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +12.760s

Championship Implications

The day’s results have tightened the championship battle:

  1. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – 334 points
  2. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 328 points
  3. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – 289 points
  4. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – 245 points
  5. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – 234 points

Bridewell reclaimed the championship lead by a slim 6-point margin over Ryde, while Glenn Irwin’s Race 2 victory kept him firmly in contention.

Looking Ahead

With such close margins at the top of the standings, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is poised for an exciting conclusion. The varying conditions at Oulton Park showcased the adaptability of the riders, with wet-weather specialists like Storm Stacey making their mark.

As the championship moves to its next round, all eyes will be on the top three contenders – Bridewell, Ryde, and Irwin – as they battle for supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling end to the season.

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

