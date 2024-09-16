Monday, September 16, 2024
British Superbikes Support Series

Cooper Triumphs in Thrilling Supersport Feature Race at Oulton Park

Cooper Triumphs in Thrilling Supersport Feature Race at Oulton Park

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup delivered an action-packed spectacle at Oulton Park on Sunday, with Richard Cooper emerging victorious in a dramatic Feature Race.

As the lights went out, reigning champion Ben Currie seized the initiative, surging into the lead and quickly establishing a gap to the chasing pack. Jack Kennedy slotted into second place, setting the stage for what promised to be an intriguing battle.

The early laps saw Currie maintain his advantage, while TJ Toms made impressive progress to climb to second position. However, the complexion of the race changed dramatically on Lap Seven when Richard Cooper, aboard the Russell Racing Yamaha, executed a series of decisive overtakes to claim the lead.

Currie fought hard to defend his second place, but as the race progressed, he found himself under increasing pressure from a hungry chasing group. The final laps saw intense battles throughout the field as riders jostled for position.

At the checkered flag, it was Cooper who emerged triumphant, crossing the line with a comfortable 2.207-second advantage. Rhys Irwin put in a sterling performance on the Gearlink Kawasaki to secure second place, while Luke Stapleford completed the podium in third.

Jack Kennedy, who had led the early chase of Currie, had to settle for fourth place, with Alastair Seeley rounding out the top five.

In the GP2 class, Jack Nixon continued his impressive form, taking class honours ahead of Keo Walker. The HEL Supersport Cup saw late drama as leader Mikey Hardie retired on the final lap, handing victory to Cameron Hall. Tom Tunstall and Max Morgan completed the Cup podium in second and third respectively.

The race showcased the competitive nature of the Supersport class, with close battles throughout the field and several changes of position keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Cooper’s victory demonstrates his skill and the strength of the Russell Racing package, while the performances of Irwin and Stapleford hint at exciting battles to come in future rounds.

As the championship moves forward, the title race remains finely poised, with several riders showing the pace and consistency to challenge for top honours. The next round promises to be another thrilling instalment in what is shaping up to be a classic Supersport season.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

