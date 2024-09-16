Monday, September 16, 2024
Radiator Guard for Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Industry NewsAftermarketPyramid
Radiator Guard For Moto Guzzi StelvioMade in the UK to enhance protection and appearance 

Pyramid, the UK’s leading manufacturer of motorcycle bodywork accessories, has introduced a radiator guard for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio. Designed to provide superior protection and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Italian adventure bike, this practical add-on is a must-have for any Stelvio owner.

The radiator is a vital component of the motorcycle’s cooling system, but it can be susceptible to damage from road debris, gravel and all manner of things thrown up during the course of a ride. Pyramid’s radiator guard acts as a shield, safeguarding the radiator and prolonging its lifespan.

Made in the UK from durable aluminium and finished in a sleek, textured matte black, its precise fit ensures maximum coverage while maintaining the bike’s overall appearance. Installation is quick and easy, designed for DIY fit at home using regular tools.

At a glance:

  • Superior protection against road debris and impacts
  • Durable aluminium construction
  • Sleek, matte black finish
  • Easy installation
  • Designed specifically for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio
  • Price: £59.99 including VAT.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk

