Radiator Guard for Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Made in the UK to enhance protection and appearance

Pyramid, the UK’s leading manufacturer of motorcycle bodywork accessories, has introduced a radiator guard for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio. Designed to provide superior protection and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Italian adventure bike, this practical add-on is a must-have for any Stelvio owner.

The radiator is a vital component of the motorcycle’s cooling system, but it can be susceptible to damage from road debris, gravel and all manner of things thrown up during the course of a ride. Pyramid’s radiator guard acts as a shield, safeguarding the radiator and prolonging its lifespan.

Made in the UK from durable aluminium and finished in a sleek, textured matte black, its precise fit ensures maximum coverage while maintaining the bike’s overall appearance. Installation is quick and easy, designed for DIY fit at home using regular tools.

At a glance:

Superior protection against road debris and impacts

Durable aluminium construction

Sleek, matte black finish

Easy installation

Designed specifically for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio

Price: £59.99 including VAT.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk