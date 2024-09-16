Radiator Guard for Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Made in the UK to enhance protection and appearance
Pyramid, the UK’s leading manufacturer of motorcycle bodywork accessories, has introduced a radiator guard for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio. Designed to provide superior protection and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Italian adventure bike, this practical add-on is a must-have for any Stelvio owner.
The radiator is a vital component of the motorcycle’s cooling system, but it can be susceptible to damage from road debris, gravel and all manner of things thrown up during the course of a ride. Pyramid’s radiator guard acts as a shield, safeguarding the radiator and prolonging its lifespan.
Made in the UK from durable aluminium and finished in a sleek, textured matte black, its precise fit ensures maximum coverage while maintaining the bike’s overall appearance. Installation is quick and easy, designed for DIY fit at home using regular tools.
At a glance:
- Superior protection against road debris and impacts
- Durable aluminium construction
- Sleek, matte black finish
- Easy installation
- Designed specifically for the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio
- Price: £59.99 including VAT.
Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk