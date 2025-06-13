First Worldssp Superpole For Masia

A string of fast laps was rewarded with a first WorldSSP Superpole for Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) at Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli.

It will be a first career front row start for the Spaniard who was also a race winner at the previous round in Most.

On his first outing of the season Matteo Casadei (Motozoo ME air Racing) qualified on the front row of the grid but was just over one tenth of a second behind Masia.

A Turn 16 crash cost Stefano Manzi time during the session. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing Team did well to get the championship leader back on track and he set his personal best times at the end of the session. Unfortunately a yellow flag at Turn 14, for a Lucas Mahias (GMT-94 YAMAHA) crash, saw his fifth fastest time of the session deleted and he will start from the fourth row of the grid.

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) was the fastest rider of all in Sector 1 but over the course of 19 laps he was only able to set the fifth fastest time. The Turkish’s riders Superpole form has been strong this year and this continued an unbroken run of top five qualifying efforts. Advertisement

P1 – Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura)

“I’m really happy with the feeling from today. We’re still improving and working really well on the bike and the setup. It’s always a pleasure to start from the front row and it will help during the first laps tomorrow. We’ll try to take full advantage of that. Of course, the end of the race will be tough with the temperature and rear tyre wear but that’s what we need to prepare for. We’ll keep working to be ready.”

WorldSSP Superpole Results

1. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) 1’37.119

2. Mattia Casadei (Motozoo ME Air Racing) +0.168s

3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.234s

4. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +0.276s

5. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +0.394s

6. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.421s

For more info checkout our dedicated WorldSSP (World SuperSport) News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





