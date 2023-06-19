Full-Carbon flip-front from LS2

LS2’s popular dual-homologated 180° flip-front helmet now available with 100% carbon fibre shell

Brand new for 2023, the Advant X Carbon brings the versatility and practicality of LS2’s best-selling 180 degree flip-front helmet, with the benefits of a full carbon shell.

Made from 100% high-grade, wide-weave carbon fibre, the Advant X boasts high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet remains as light as possible – just 1550 grams. It’s also the only helmet of its type with a full carbon chin bar, which is a major factor in keeping weight down.

Alongside meeting the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard, its certified P/J for use in the open and closed position and the unique opening mechanism keeps the outline compact and neat. The chin bar sits close to the face, so there’s less leverage on the neck and head when opening and closing, and the visor automatically lifts with the chin bar too, for hassle-free operation.

The visor itself is Pinlock-ready and has an intuitive release mechanism for quick and easy removal and refitting. There’s also a drop-down sun visor for instant relief from glare.

Venting front and back, with channelling through the multi-density EPS inner, brings instant airflow when needed. The breathable Comfort Lining is removable and washable, and the cheek pads feature an Emergency Release System.

Practical additions like the Micrometric Metal Buckle make life comfortable on the road too, and the Advant comes – as standard – with a Pinlock insert, spare tinted visor, Helmet Bag, Carrying Rucksack and Air Bag Support, for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The Advant X Carbon retails at just £379.99 in a solid carbon finish, and three graphic options for £399.99.

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com