Saturday, May 11, 2024
Garcia grabs top honours from Lopez on Friday

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
Garcia Grabs Top Honours From Lopez On FridayIt was an exciting Friday afternoon in Moto2™ with many key contenders beginning to show their cards at the Michelin® Grand Prix de France.

It continues to be one of the most unpredictable Moto2™ seasons yet, but Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) hit back to end Friday on top, claiming a new lap record at Le Mans with a 1:35.473 in the last five minutes of the session. Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) was second despite losing the front at the end of the session while on a fast lap, rider ok, and third went the way of his teammate Fermin Aldeguer, who found time on a last fast lap to rocket up the order.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was fourth as he looks to fight for a maiden win this weekend, with Championship leader Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) completing the top five.

Come back for more at 9:25 local time (UTC+2) for Practice 2 before qualifying at 13:45 local time.

Alonso obliterates the lap record to pull half a second on Esteban, Holgado
Martin outpaces Pecco with new lap record as Marquez faces Q1

