Gino and his Suzuka8Hr comeback!

Gino Rea has been having one of the greatest comeback stories of all time this year as he competes once again within the EWC FIM World Endurance Championship riding for the Wojcik Racing Team onboard a Honda Fireblade. Gino, whom faced a career threatening setback in 2022 when he was involved in a severe accident during a practice session at Suzuka which left him in a coma for 7 days along with other serious injuries. The determination and grit that has defined him throughout his career never wavered and after a long and arduous road to recovery now sees him headed back to Japan for this years Suzuka8hours.

Speaking earlier this month Gino says he has a score to settle with the track and feels that a huge weight will be lifted off his shoulder, enabling him to piece his life back together.

With the support of his wife, family and fans Gino took to the Suzuka track on Wednesday for the first time since his accident and by all accounts it was a roaring success with not only the emotional unloading but also by being on the pace. P1 in the wet and a top 6 in the dry.

With practice and qualifying now out the way and the Wojcik Team qualifying 28 out 46 (7th in the stock class) Gino’s next phase of recovery starts on Sunday!

It’s YART Yamaha that starts from Pole for the race with Ducati Team Kagayama and Team HRC rounding out the top 3.

Coverage will be available on Eurosport.