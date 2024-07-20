Scorching Pace: Todd Leads the Way in Superstock at Brands Hatch

As temperatures soared to 30 degrees at Brands Hatch, the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance riders battled not just each other but also the sweltering heat during Friday’s practice sessions. Championship leader Davey Todd emerged as the man to beat, showcasing his prowess on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing machine.

The day kicked off with Luke Mossey setting the pace in FP1, piloting his Honda Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles to a 1:27.528. However, it was Todd who stole the show in the afternoon session, clocking an impressive 1:26.962 to secure the top spot in the combined times.

Tom Ward demonstrated strong form throughout the day on his Honda Armada Marine Cables Racing bike, finishing second overall with a time just 0.538 seconds behind Todd. Despite leading the morning session, Mossey couldn’t improve on his FP1 time in the afternoon heat, settling for third in the combined standings.

Matt Truelove showed consistency across both sessions, ending the day fourth quickest on his TAG Racing Honda. David Allingham rounded out the top five, showcasing the competitiveness of the BMW machinery alongside Todd.

The sessions saw close competition throughout the field, with less than a second covering the top eight riders. This sets the stage for what promises to be an intense qualifying session and race as the weekend progresses.

Scott Swann made significant improvements in FP2, jumping from seventh in the morning to sixth overall. Jamie Perrin, despite limited running in FP2, maintained a strong presence in the top ten.

As teams and riders now focus on fine-tuning their setups for qualifying, the combination of the challenging Brands Hatch GP circuit and the scorching weather conditions is sure to provide an exciting spectacle for fans.

Top 10 Combined Times:

Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:26.962 Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing Honda) – 1:27.500 Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda) – 1:27.528 Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) – 1:27.830 David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing BMW) – 1:27.871 Scott Swann (Swann Racing Honda) – 1:27.890 Jamie Perrin (Jamie Perrin / Team APS Honda) – 1:27.906 Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) – 1:27.946 Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – 1:28.058 Simon Reid (Cumins by Team IWR Honda) – 1:28.075

With such tight margins at the top, Saturday’s qualifying session is poised to be a thrilling battle as riders push their limits in pursuit of pole position.