Currie Leads the Charge in Scorching Brands Hatch Practice

As temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees at Brands Hatch, the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup riders took to the track for their free practice sessions, setting the stage for an intense weekend of racing.

The day started with Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy dominating the first session, clocking an impressive 1:28.614 to lead the pack. However, it was reigning champion Ben Currie who stole the show in the afternoon, piloting his Oxford Products Racing Ducati to a blistering 1:28.514 in FP2, securing the fastest time of the day.

Richard Cooper of Russell Racing demonstrated remarkable consistency, finishing fourth in FP1 and narrowly missing out on the top spot in FP2 by just 0.078 seconds. Kennedy, despite leading the morning session, had to settle for third overall after the combined times were tallied.

The Triumph contingent showed strong form, with Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing maintaining a presence in the top five throughout the day. Eugene McManus on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati made significant improvements in FP2, jumping from 13th to 5th in the combined standings.

In the GP2 class, the Kramer Racing duo of Owen Jenner and Jack Nixon traded top positions, with Jenner ultimately prevailing as the fastest GP2 rider of the day. Keo Walker on the RD Racing Triumph rounded out the GP2 top three.

The Cup class saw a consistent performance from ROKiT Rookie Mikey Hardie, who led both sessions and finished an impressive 15th overall in the combined times. Cameron Hall and Tom Tunstall completed the Cup class top three.

As the riders and teams battled not only each other but also the scorching heat, the stage is set for what promises to be an exhilarating qualifying session and race weekend at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.

Top 10 Combined Times:

Benjamin Currie (Ducati) – 1:28.514 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) – 1:28.592 Jack Kennedy (Honda) – 1:28.614 Luke Stapleford (Triumph) – 1:29.034 Eugene McManus (Ducati) – 1:29.167 Alastair Seeley (Yamaha) – 1:29.396 Harry Truelove (Suzuki) – 1:29.410 Luke Jones (Ducati) – 1:29.464 TJ Toms (Yamaha) – 1:29.714 Rhys Irwin (Kawasaki) – 1:29.862

With such tight margins at the top, the qualifying session promises to be a thrilling spectacle as riders push their limits in pursuit of pole position.