HJC i20 Batol: new & in stock now

HJC i20 Batol

The all-new HJC i20 is designed to give riders a different approach to the classic open-face/half helmet.

This street fighter-inspired helmet comes with a removable mask and wide-vision anti-fog coated sun visors (smoke & clear) that manually operates with pull tabs located on each side of the helmet.

The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell is lightweight and offers a superior fit, using a 3-shell breakdown from sizes XS up to 2XL. This helmet is also ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B).

Codes:

i20BG

i20BY

Sizes: XS-XXL

RRP: £199.99

Features:

• Meets or exceeds standard ECE 22.06 approved

• 3 Year warranty

• Wide Vision

• Supercool Interior – Supercool, removable interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking antibacterial fabric

• Removable mask

• Bluetooth – Ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B)

• Advanced polycarbonate shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort using CAD technology.

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com