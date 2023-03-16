Search
HJC i20 Batol: new & in stock now

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

HJC i20 Batol
The all-new HJC i20 is designed to give riders a different approach to the classic open-face/half helmet.

This street fighter-inspired helmet comes with a removable mask and wide-vision anti-fog coated sun visors (smoke & clear) that manually operates with pull tabs located on each side of the helmet.

The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell is lightweight and offers a superior fit, using a 3-shell breakdown from sizes XS up to 2XL. This helmet is also ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B).

Codes:
i20BG
i20BY

Sizes: XS-XXL

RRP: £199.99

Hjc I20 Batol: New & In Stock NowFeatures:

• Meets or exceeds standard ECE 22.06 approved

• 3 Year warranty

• Wide Vision

• Supercool Interior – Supercool, removable interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking antibacterial fabric

• Removable mask

• Bluetooth – Ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B)

• Advanced polycarbonate shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort using CAD technology.Hjc I20 Batol: New & In Stock Now

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

