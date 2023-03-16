Search
HJC RPHA 71 Zecha: new & in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Hjc Rpha 71 Zecha: New & In Stock NowHJC RPHA 71 ZECHA
HJC’s second-generation premium sport-touring model designed for any ride from city commutes to cross-country cruises, the RPHA 71 delivers superior performance in a compact, lightweight package and offers enhanced shock resistance and maximum protection thanks to its Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell and multi-density EPS.

Engineered for a quieter, more aerodynamic ride through extensive wind-tunnel testing, the sun-visor-equipped RPHA 71 brings back all the same features of its popular predecessor while improving the rider’s overall experience.

The RPHA 71 will also accept the second generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems, allowing riders to stay connected and focused on the road ahead.Hjc Rpha 71 Zecha: New & In Stock Now

Codes:
R71ZY
R71ZW

Sizes: XS-XXL
RRP: £449.99

Hjc Rpha 71 Zecha: New & In Stock NowFeatures:

• Meets or exceeds standard ECE 22.06 approved

• 5 Year warranty

• Integrated sun shield and anti-fog smoke-tinted sun visor

• Washable anti-bacterial fabric, glasses grooves, 3D contour cheek pads and reflective detailing

• New visor lock is easier to open and safer with its push and release system

• New shell material providing enhanced shock resistant performance and a lighter more comfortable helmet

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comHjc Rpha 71 Zecha: New & In Stock Now

