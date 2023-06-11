Holgado doubles down and defeats Öncü in a close finish at Mugello

A five-rider fight at the front proved an instant classic, with the Championship leader just deposing Öncü and Sasaki completing the podium.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) has done it again! The Championship leader came out on top in an intense five-rider fight at Mugello, just defeating polesitter and pacesetter Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the line. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) completed the podium, fighting off rookie David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar) and veteran Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).

Öncü took the holeshot from pole, with Holgado slotting into second and Sasaki third as all made good starts. A key mover was Masia as he got up into fourth by the end of Lap 1, on the chase behind the leading trio, and soon enough it was a leading quartet. Alonso was also able to join the party, and the five then started to pull away from the chasing pack.

With positions chopping and changing as the long main straight brought slipstream into effect, it was a serious showdown all the way to the flag. There had even been a conduct warning for every rider in the front five, but no harm done despite a couple of moments.

Heading into San Donato for the last time, Sasaki was ahead and just kept it, but Holgado then pounced and Öncü was next past the Husqvarna. The Turk then struck for the lead and set about pushing to the limit to try and make a gap, conscious of the slipstream on the way to the line… and he needed to be.

Öncü exited ahead but it just wasn’t quite enough as Holgado kept it pinned to the line and just pipped the Turkish rider, taking the victory and extending his lead once again. öncü was able to just stay ahead of Sasaki, however, as the Japanese rider was forced to settle for third. Alonso likewise kept Masia at bay.

A massive group battle for sixth saw rookie Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) come out on top, just pipping Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). But the Brazilian should be satisfied enough with his comeback ride from the back of the grid and a Long Lap penalty, putting in some excellent damage limitation. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) took eighth, with Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) next up, the latter also from the back and via a Long Lap. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) pipped another with a penalty, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), to the final place in the top ten.

Now it’s off to the very different Sachsenring, and Holgado has a whopping 35 points in hand over Masia at the top. Will we see a twist in the next Grand Prix? Join us next weekend to find out!



Moto3 Top 4 – Race Result – Italian GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 33’27.315

2. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.051

3. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – +0.056

4. David ALONSO – COL – Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3 – +0.172

13. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +15.023

21. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +39.002

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Italian GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 109pts

2. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 74pts

3. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 68pts

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 64pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 20pts

26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com