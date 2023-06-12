Ohvale confirmed as FIM MiniGP World Series partner until 2027

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Ohvale Confirmed As Fim Minigp World Series Partner Until 2027The Italian manufacturer will remain the official supplier to the groundbreaking Series for another four seasons.

Ohvale will remain the official, sole manufacturer for the FIM MiniGP World Series until 2027. Thanks to a new agreement with Dorna Sports, the Italian factory will continue to partner the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality, offering unrivalled opportunities for young riders all over the world to begin their careers in motorcycle racing.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first step on the Road to MotoGP™. In collaboration with the FIM and motorcycle federations and unions around the world, the series began in 2021 with a 160cc class before expanding to include a 190cc class from 2023 – both racing on Ohvale GP-0 machinery.

The support of key partners keeps FIM MiniGP World Series costs low and tightly controlled, ensuring maximum accessibility for all young riders who want to race. That most definitely includes founding partner Ohvale, and this new agreement guarantees that the manufacturer will maintain the current prices of the bikes sold to MiniGP competitors throughout the duration of the new four-year term. Prices will only increase if inflation rises in Italy.

VALERIO DA LIO, CEO, OHVALE: “We are very proud to further strengthen this collaboration and we thank Dorna for believing and betting on Ohvale. This will allow us to expand the project into new countries that need to create the base for motorcycling and therefore need time to grow future talent as well as strengthening the activities that are already involved in the Road to MotoGP.”

CARLOS EZPELETA, CHIEF SPORTING OFFICER, DORNA SPORTS: “We’re really happy to extend this agreement with Ohvale. They’re the perfect fit for the FIM MiniGP World Series and provide top quality equipment for the hundreds of young riders racing in the competition around the world. We really appreciate Ohvale’s commitment to the project and the Road to MotoGP, with their support ensuring both can continue to grow and provide this incredible range of opportunities. For us, the accessibility of motorcycle racing is key and we’re proud to work with partners like Ohvale.”Ohvale Confirmed As Fim Minigp World Series Partner Until 2027

