Ewc To Deliver Feast Of Live Two-wheel Action From Spectacular Spa

Viewers in 196 countries will be treated to spectacular coverage from round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship – the 24H SPA EWC Motos – this weekend (17-18 June).

Taking place at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the event is one of the most exciting in two-wheel motorsport.

Riders race flat out on the 6.985-kilometre ultimate rollercoaster track by day and by night with the prospect of changeable weather conditions always a factor at the venue, which is also home to the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

In addition to the live broadcasts in 75 countries, including in 54 countries live on Eurosport, highlights and news coverage from the event will be shown in 121 other countries, meaning the 24H SPA EWC Motos can be watched in 196 countries around the world.

Live coverage of the 24H SPA EWC Motos will be shown on Eurosport, beIN Sports Asia, L’Équipe (France), FOX Australia, J SPORT (Japan), RTBF (Belgium), RTL Luxembourg, Servus (Switzerland) and Sportsmax (Caribbean).

Eurosport’s live coverage will be shown in 54 countries, including Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, while the nine countries showing beIN Sports Asia’s live EWC coverage include Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, among others.

Uninterrupted live coverage of the 24H SPA EWC Motos will also be available on Eurosport Player with the non-stop coverage getting under way from 13h45 on Saturday 17 June.

In other countries where a large motorsport fanbase exits, such as Canada, the USA, parts of Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region and Latin America, the EWC is available live and on-demand through a partnership between championship promoter Warner Bros Discovery sports and streaming platform Recast.

Meanwhile, race highlights will be shown in beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, on FOX and Direct TV in South America, on Supersports in Sub-Saharan Africa, on TV3 in the Baltics and XSports in Ukraine, home of Illya Mykhalchyk, who was part of the 24H SPA EWC Motos-winning BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in 2022.

More information on the FIM Endurance World Championship and the 24H SPA EWC Motos is available at www.fimewc.com.

