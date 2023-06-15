Weise Earhart Women’s Leather Jacket

AA-rated, classically styled leather jacket for women

Named in honour of the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, the Weise Earhart leather jacket is elegantly cut, classically styled and AA-rated for safety.

Made from tough 1.1 mm – 1.3 mm natural cowhide, it has a luxurious ‘waxy’ finish that gives a soft and supple feel. Quilted design details on each shoulder and back, plus YKK® vintage-styled zips throughout, create a timeless look.

Tailored specifically for women riders, the fit is comfortable and flattering, with zipped adjustment at the hips for improved flexibility on the bike.

Inside is a cosy 75 gsm quilted vest, to keep the body’s core warm on chilly rides, and it can be removed on warmer days.

Rated AA to the latest safety standard, the Earhart comes with CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour as standard. There’s also a short connection zip for attaching the jacket to riding trousers.

Two external and three internal pockets – including one designed to hold a smartphone – add a dash of practicality.

Available in sizes 8-22, the Weise Earhart retails at £349.99 (including VAT) and comes in classic Black or an eye-catching Red, similar to the colour of the Lockheed 5B Vega aircraft in which Amelia completed her transatlantic flight.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.