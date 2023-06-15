2023 Mxgp Calendar Update: Mxgp Of Finland & Mxgp Of Great Britain

Infront Moto Racing would like to share an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The MXGP of Finland which is set to take place on July the 29th and 30th will see a change of venue as it will now take place in Vantaa. The event organizer, Vantaan Moottorikerho ry (Moto Club Vanta) has already hosted a successful FIM Junior Motocross World Championship last year at the renowned track of Lavanko in the city of Vantaa.

Vantaa is a historical place and first hosted the FIM Motocross World Championship in 1963 which was won by Torsten Hallman, 4-time World Champion. 30 years later in 1993 it was the legend Stefan Everts who clinched the victory in 250cc. Besides also MX3 rounds took place in 2011 and 2013. The track saw a complete renovation in 2020 to get a fine sand track and softer surface.

The MXGP of Finland will host the MXGP and MX2 categories with no additional classes foreseen. The city of Vantaa is really close from the capital city of Helsinki and is only located 10 minutes away from the airport of Helsinki.

Additionally the MXGP of Great Britain set in Matterley Basin previously scheduled on October the 1st, will be brought forward to September the 23rd and 24th featuring the MXGP, MX2, EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing classes line up for the final round of the 2023 season. Ticketing for the 2023 MXGP of Great Britain will be released shortly.

