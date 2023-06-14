TCX Hero 2 Waterproof and Clima 2 Gore-Tex Surround now in stock

New for the 2023 season but based on rider-favourites, the Hero 2 Waterproof and Clima 2 Gore-Tex Surround® from Italian motorcycle footwear specialist TCX are now in stock in UK dealers.

Hero 2 Waterproof

The CE-approved Hero 2 Waterproof boots combine maximum riding and walking comfort with high levels of protection due to reinforcements at the ankle, toe and heel. The upper section of the boots are full-grain leather with a contoured upper collar for comfort, while the stitched sole boasts a tessellated tread that offers perfect grip on any type of terrain. Riders’ feet are kept dry by the T-DRY waterproof membrane. The boots fasten with laces, but also feature a side zipper concealed by a Velcro strap to make getting them on and off a breeze. There’s also a padded joint, located just above the heel to ensure greater comfort. Priced at £229.99, the Hero Waterproof boots are available in sizes 36-48.

Clima 2 Gore-Tex Surround®

TCX were the first to launch a pair of motorcycling boots featuring the cutting-edge Gore-Tex Surround® technology in 2018, the new Clima 2 Gore-Tex Surround® build on this innovation and utilise the same technology promising the wearer all-round dry and comfortable feet. With a balance between fabric and reinforced areas, the boots are comfortable, lightweight but guarantee maximum safety in those areas most exposed to impact and abrasion. Their Gore-Tex Surround® technology, with internal ventilation grille and side vent perforation, channels moisture and heat outward. The exclusive sole construction operates in synergy with the breathable and wear-resistant upper and with the Gore-Tex® Extended Comfort membrane, to ensure all-round comfort in every climate. The reinforced polyurethane inserts on shin and ankle, as well as the polyurethane lever guard, ensure maximum safety. Priced at £289.99 and available in sizes 36-48, the Clima 2 Gore-Tex Surround® boots are in UK dealers now.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com