Moto2: Arbolino vs Acosta arrives in Germany

If France was one twist, Mugello was another as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) hit back in style to dominate the Italian GP.

But Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), despite a difficult weekend, found more than just a step on race day to take second and a valuable 20 points. That leaves him with a healthy gap at the top of the Championship in tact, so what will Germany bring?

Behind that duo, Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) was back on the podium and says it’s that first part of the race where he’s got to focus on taking a step forward, and that was true in a different way of another perennial threat at the front: Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp). He had a coming together with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), went off on his first Long Lap attempt and then had to do another… but managed quite a comeback thereafter. Can he iron out that drama in Germany? And can Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) find something more on race day?

Find out on Sunday at 12:15 (GMT +2)!

Moto2 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Italian GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 119pts

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 99pts

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 71pts

4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – 69pts

6. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 63pts

8. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 44pts

31. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 0pts

