Akrapovič Launches Stylish Exhaust for Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Akrapovič has unveiled its new Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust for the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE with a dynamic design that has been specially crafted for Suzuki’s latest adventure motorcycle.

Constructed using race-proven materials, including high-grade titanium for the muffler outer sleeve, a stainless-steel link pipe and muffler inner structure, and a carbon-fibre end cap and heatshield, the exhaust is then finished with special imprints to provide an impressive visual statement. The new carbon-fibre heatshield – which is included in the package – has been designed from scratch to complement the exhaust, and its shape totally covers the link pipe to help protect the passenger gear from heat, making it both practical and stylish.

The focus of the Akrapovič engineers while developing this exhaust was also on the throttle response and rideability of the V-Strom 800DE, with noticeable power gains in the mid and high rpm range. When tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) produced a power increase of 1.1 kW (1.5 hp) at 6,000 rpm and a torque gain of 1.3 Nm at 6,100 rpm, when compared with a Suzuki V-Strom 800DE equipped with the standard stock system.

Weight has also been reduced through the use of lightweight materials, with the EC/ECE type-approved Slip-On Line (Titanium) delivering a reduction of 23.6% (1.2 kg) over the standard stock V-Strom 800DE exhaust. The dynamic design, lighter weight, and performance increases are complemented by a deep, vivid, and sporty Akrapovič sound, totally befitting the twin cylinder engine.

