Bristol Bike Night on 7th July

Fowlers Motorcycles will be hosting another of their popular Bike Nights on Friday 7th July, welcoming riders to a relaxed gathering ahead of the weekend.

July’s star guest is Philip Weston, President of the UK IronButt Association and one of Britain’s highest mileage motorcyclists. His epic rides include 3000 miles throughout the UK in 48 hours, 1000 miles around the Isle of Man TT Course and biking from Gibraltar to Nordkapp (North Norway) in just 72 hours. Find out what it takes to cover mega miles on a motorbike and get tips on how to travel further on two wheels.

McAMS Yamaha Team will also be there, displaying their race bikes and offering opportunities to win tickets to British Superbikes.

Plus a BBQ and ice cream van in the car park and music from DJ Chunky, guaranteeing a great atmosphere.

Entry is free and there is no need to pre-book. Simply head down to Fowlers showrooms in central Bristol on Friday 7th July. Bristol Bike Night starts at 5.30 pm and finishes at 8.30 pm.

Fowlers is conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on the A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station.

Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visiting www.fowlers.co.uk

View our dealer news section for more news: Dealer News

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.uk