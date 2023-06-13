Next stop Knockhill for the R&G British Talent Cup

Belford leads on the way in as Brinton returns to the fold for Round 3.

After a few weeks to recharge and reload, the R&G British Talent Cup is back in action this weekend at Knockhill and as the field arrive in Scotland it’s Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) leading the way. The number 52 sits nine points clear, but everything could change again in Round 3 as the grid gears up for two more showdowns.

Belford has been right in the podium battle in every race so far, taking top finishes and avoiding mistakes to emerge with that lead, however, so he will be hard to overthrow in Scotland. He also won Race 1 at Knockhill last season. The closest rider on the chase, Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing), suffered pure bad luck in Race 1 at Donington to let that gap emerge though… and then hit back to take victory in Race 2 and close back in once again. His win rate so far in 2023 is 50%.

One rider back in the mix in Scotland and looking to complicate that battle is Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing). He took two second places in Round 1 and was in the points lead before he missed Donington to race in the European Talent Cup, so he’ll be looking to pick up where he left off. Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media), meanwhile, took his maiden win in Race 1 at Donington before just overcooking it at the very final corner in Race 2, so he’ll be one to watch once again as he hopes to add some more consistency. Last season he also took a podium in Scotland.

Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) also had an event of two halves at Donington with a late crash in Race 1 before a podium in Race 2, and he can’t be counted out. Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) was also on the rostrum, and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) wants that podium finish after a consistent season so far but a best of P4. Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport by Azure Notions) will also be back in action and has shown impressive speed so far… so can he iron out the couple of mistakes to convert that into a podium?

Join us for more R&G British Talent Cup action at Knockhill this weekend, with both races on Sunday. Race 1 gets underway at 10:45 (GMT+1/BST) before the lights go out for Race 2 at 14:20!

