FMX star Vanstippen named Official Starter of 24H SPA EWC Motos

Freestyle Motocross rider Julien Vanstippen has been named the Official Starter of this week’s 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The 27-year-old from Ophain in Belgium has competed in Freestyle Motocross (FMX) since 2016 and won the gold medal at X Games USA last year, the sport’s most prestigious award.

He will be one of the star attractions at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. As well as giving the signal to start the second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos at 14h00 CET on Saturday 17 June, Vanstippen will showcase his Freestyle Motocross skills during the Show Mécanique. Located within the purpose-built Fan Zone, the Show Mécanique is one of several not-to-be-missed off-track activities taking place this weekend.

“It’s an honour and brings a sense of pride to be chosen as the Official Starter of this great FIM Endurance World Championship 24-hour motorbike race on this mythical and fantastic circuit of Spa-Francorchamps,” said Vanstippen. “For all the riders, I say have fun and may the best team win.”

When Vanstippen gives the signal to start the 24H SPA EWC Motos, one of the most impressive spectacles in international motorsport will occur.

One of the notable features of EWC races is the spectacular standing start with riders lining up on one side of the track and sprinting across to the other to jump on their bikes before accelerating towards the first corner as the race begins.

Thirty-seven teams are set to start the 24H SPA EWC Motos on the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. They include world champions, national title winners, riders with MotoGP and World Superbike experience, plus young stars aiming for the top in the EWC.

Belgium-based BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team will be aiming to repeat its 2022 24H SPA EWC Motos triumph but will face strong opposition from several leading entrants including ERC Endurance Ducati, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda Viltaïs Racing, KM99, TATI Team Beringer Racing, Team Bolliger Switzerland and Wójcik Racing Team and YART Yamaha.

Ticket details and event information: https://www.24hspamotos.com/en/ticketing/

