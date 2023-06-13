This is gaming. This is racing! Are you in?

The 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship returns for its seventh installment, kicking off on 28th June with its first Online Challenge!

The MotoGP™ eSport Championship is back for a seventh year in succession and looks to build on its success with an action-packed, streamlined series for 2023. This season, three Online Challenges will provide a pool of players in the Draft before 11 finalists battle it out for the crown.

Thanks to its stakeholders and fans around the world, the MotoGP™ eSport Championship has recorded some historic figures since it was launched in 2017, becoming one of the leading eSport series in the motorsport industry along the way.

In the past seven years, the dynamic, vibrant Championship has celebrated 31 Online Challenges, nine onsite events and 11 virtual events. These have been shown by broadcasters from all around the world, and the Championship has more than 140 million video views, 600 million impressions and 18 million interactions across social media platforms.

The format of the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship will follow on from previous editions. This season, the three Online Challenges whittle the competition down to a Draft of 22 names from across the world, plus the winner of last year’s Rising Stars Series.

From that Draft, each MotoGP™ team then has the chance to choose a gamer to represent them in the Global Series. The Global Series comprises four rounds where 11 finalists for 11 different teams will battle to become the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport World Champion!

Just as on-track action has never been closer for the MotoGP™ field thanks to the introduction of the Tissot Sprint, the 11 eSport finalists will also enjoy the extra challenge during each Global Series round: they must compete in a Sprint before two long races which follow.

The Global Series will once again be disputed on the official MotoGP™23 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone, with both race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion™ PCs.

Of the four Global Series rounds, the first three will be remote events, where gamers will compete from home. For the first time ever, the fourth and final event will then debut at Ubeat Live Barcelona, a world-renowned eSport, gaming and lifestyle festival.

A mecca for gamers, eSport competitors and content creators, Ubeat Live Barcelona will take place on the 11th and 12th of November 2023, with MotoGP™ sharing the billing with some of the biggest in the business. As well as the eSport final, the world’s most exciting motorsport will also have a dedicated fanzone area to platform the best of MotoGP™ and showcase some cool memorabilia for fans to take a closer look at!

Last year’s Global Series was one for the ages. Three gamers went into the year’s final race separated by just five points, and ultimately Repsol Honda Team’s adriaan_26 claimed the glory to become the MotoGP™ eSport Champion for the second time. Could he be the one to beat once again in 2023? Anyone who has what it takes to compete can register now at: esport.motogp.com!

Stay tuned for more information on the MotoGP™ eSport Championship at motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, and across social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch as the 2023 Championship gets in gear!

For more info checkout our dedicated eSport News page superbike-news.co.uk/esport/

Or visit the official MotoGP eSport website motogp.com