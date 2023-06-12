Search
Moto3: Can anyone stop Holgado?

Moto3: Can anyone stop Holgado?

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Moto3: Can anyone stop Holgado?

Moto3: Can Anyone Stop Holgado?Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) put in a convincing performance at Mugello, as if the same hadn’t already been true.

But in a five-way fight for the win, the number 96 came out on top once again… so can anyone stop him at the Sachsenring?

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) definitely tops the list of those looking to try. He missed out on that win at Mugello by almost nothing and was out-dragged on the straight, a challenge that should be a little smaller for the now-taller rider in Germany. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), now on a consistent run at the front and on the podium in Italy, will also want to threaten, as will Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) as he lost out. Rookie sensation David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar) will want to keep impressing too, and those who had back of the grid penalties in Germany will be back in the mix…

Tune in for more Moto3™ on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT+2)!

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Italian GP
1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 109pts
2. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 74pts
3. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 68pts
4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 64pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 20pts
26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

